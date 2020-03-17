EDMONTON -- Many local restaurants are closing their doors this week. Already struggling with the slow economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a decisive blow.

But Chartier restaurant in Beaumont is changing its business model in an attempt to support the community and employees.

The small French-Canadian restaurant has closed its dining room and is focusing on delivery and take-out.

"It was a really challenging decision but we felt that it was the right move and the right part that we could play in helping to even things out as much as possible," co-owner Sylvia Cheverie told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Customers can order and pay online and pick up their food curbside or at the takeout window.

People in Beaumont and Nisku can also have their food delivered using the third-party vendor Dash Delivers.

The decision will allow the small business to keep most of its 53 employees working.

"We're limiting the amount of contact possible, both for our guests who are trusting us and also for our employees who are trusting us to keep them safe," Cheverie said.

Chartier's online ordering system is now open. Orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Cheverie encouraged people to continue to buy local to help support small businesses like hers. All purchases – including gift cards and merchandise – will help businesses survive this difficult time.

Here is a list of restaurants making changes because of COVID-19: