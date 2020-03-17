This is how local restaurants are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic
EDMONTON -- Many local restaurants are closing their doors this week. Already struggling with the slow economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a decisive blow.
But Chartier restaurant in Beaumont is changing its business model in an attempt to support the community and employees.
The small French-Canadian restaurant has closed its dining room and is focusing on delivery and take-out.
"It was a really challenging decision but we felt that it was the right move and the right part that we could play in helping to even things out as much as possible," co-owner Sylvia Cheverie told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.
Customers can order and pay online and pick up their food curbside or at the takeout window.
People in Beaumont and Nisku can also have their food delivered using the third-party vendor Dash Delivers.
The decision will allow the small business to keep most of its 53 employees working.
"We're limiting the amount of contact possible, both for our guests who are trusting us and also for our employees who are trusting us to keep them safe," Cheverie said.
Chartier's online ordering system is now open. Orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Cheverie encouraged people to continue to buy local to help support small businesses like hers. All purchases – including gift cards and merchandise – will help businesses survive this difficult time.
Here is a list of restaurants making changes because of COVID-19:
- Love Pizza is offering pickup only.
- Sorrentino's: Several locations are still open and under strict health practices. Deliver and takeout are available. St. Albert, downtown and south locations are closed, as well as Bisteca and Buco EPCOR.
- The Cabin Pub and Party is keeping capacity to 50 guests.
- Evolution Wonderlounge is closed until at least March 26.
- Sherlock Holmes pubs are closed.
- Woodshed Burgers dining room is closed. Take out and delivery are available.
- Workshop Eatery dining room is closed. Take out and delivery are available.
- Rostizado is closed and offering curbside pick up. Their LaMision Burritos are available on Uber Eats.
- Sea Change Brewing is closed to dining. Takeout and delivery are available and they have merchandise.
- XIX Nineteen is closed to dining but offering takeout.
- Downtown Dining Week is cancelled.
- All Earl's locations are closed but offering takeout.
- All Keg Steakhouse and Bar locations are closed.
- Barbarella restaurant is closed.
- Blue Plate Diner has reduced hours and capacity.
- Northern Chicken has closed its dining room but is doing deliver and takeout.
- O’Byrnes Irish Pub is closed for St. Patrick’s Day.
- Farrow Sandwiches has reduced hours.
- Upper Crust Café is open and taking enhanced hygiene measures and offering home delivery
- Rogue Wave Coffee is closed Wednesday to Friday.
- King Noodle House (Pho Hoang) is closed until at least the end of March.
- Doan's Vietnamese Restaurant has closed its dining room, delivery and takeout are available.