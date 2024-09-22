'This isn't reconciliation': Edmontonians concerned about shelter in industrial area

Dovercourt residents gathered on Sunday to protest a new Hope Mission shelter that will soon open in an old warehouse near Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.

Members of the group say it's not an appropriate place for a shelter.

"It's not a good location. There's nothing out here. There's no bus service out here. It's hard to get out here," concerned resident Patrick Scanlan said.

"Your closest sort of public service is probably the Woodcroft library."

Scanlan says he's been told the shelter will have capacity for 120 people with the possibility to increase to 300 people.

"I'm not convinced that this is the right place to put human beings," another resident, Susan Ketteringham said.

"I feel like the human beings in my life wouldn't accept that. I wouldn't accept that for the humans that I care about. So why would it be OK for other people?"

Ketteringham says there was no public consultation done ahead of the shelter's approval, and she can't get any answers from anyone on the project.

"I've asked Hope Mission, I've asked my councillor. I've asked our MLA. I've emailed, I've called, I've left messages, and I've gotten no response. And I think the lack of communication is appalling."

Penelope Moonwalker is a community member.

"I haven't seen the new bus shelter yet, or buses that are actually running down here," Moonwalker said. "This is not for my community. This is not reconciliation, right? We need to honour the people."

Penelope Moonwalker (right) speaks to media about her concerns about a shelter in an Edmonton industrial area. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)

She added she has concerns about Hope Mission itself as the facilitator for the shelter.

"They operate on volunteerism, which is wonderful, but volunteerism doesn't have the same type of training."

"A lot of unhoused people have generational trauma. Then there's trauma from being on the street."

She says she's concerned about what will happen to anyone who breaks the rules and gets kicked out of the shelter.

"What are they going to do when it's -32 C and there's a fight that happens in the shelter? Where is the resources for the people to go? What will happen?"

"Unless they have the Costco card and they can actually, you know, tap in. There's no real shelter here."

Shelters have only been allowed in industrial areas in Edmonton since changes to the city's zoning bylaw took effect earlier this year.

City council discussed the issue of shelters in industrial areas on Sept. 11 and while it decided shelters would not be allowed next to heavy industrial properties, it stopped short of an outright ban.

The city issued a written statement in regards to the gathering on Sunday.

"Emergency shelters in Alberta are funded and regulated by the Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services," Hani Quan, director of affordable housing and homelessness wrote.

"The city’s primary role is related to the land use, zoning and permitting of shelters. The city also supports shelter operators by providing helpful information in its minimum emergency shelter standards guide."

The province also provided a written statement.

"The approval of locations and applicable zoning requirements are the responsibility of the City of Edmonton. Shelter operators work with the city to ensure that potential shelter locations meet local zoning requirements and have required municipal approvals including required public consultation," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services wrote.

"Funded shelter operators like Hope Mission have good neighbour practices in place to maintain communication with the community before and throughout the operation of the shelter."

Last month, Hope Mission said its crisis team will provide transportation to and from the site, adding people and their belongings won't be prominent due to ample storage and round the clock operation.

The shelter will open next month.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti