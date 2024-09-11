Edmonton council opts to continue allowing homeless shelters in industrial areas

Homeless shelters will no longer be allowed next to heavy industrial properties in Edmonton after a Wednesday decision, but council stopped short of an outright ban for industrial areas.

Shelters have only been allowed in industrial areas since the city-wide zoning overhaul took effect earlier this year.

Hope Mission is currently renovating an old warehouse near Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street for a shelter.

Some councillors say more shelter space is needed in more parts of the city, so having the option of industrial areas is beneficial.

Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford, who represents the area, says the new shelter is in an area without any services or transit.

"My ultimate argument and concern is that we're still allowing this in industrial areas. Full stop. We don't allow any other residential use, even temporary sleeping hotels in these areas, yet we're saying it's okay for our most marginalized," she said on Wednesday.

Rutherford says the city is also trying to grow its industrial tax base.

She says she's heard from nearby businesses with concerns about their large trucks operating safely near a shelter.

She also says the city needs to do better when it comes to informing neighbouring communities when a homeless shelter is being planned nearby.