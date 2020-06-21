Advertisement
This local artist is painting a giant mural at IKEA
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 3:22PM MDT
Artist Lance Cardinal works on a mural at Edmonton's IKEA store.
EDMONTON -- A local Indigenous artist is currently in the process of painting a giant mural on Edmonton’s IKEA store.
Lance Cardinal was selected to paint the 40 foot mural.
He said his art is influenced by contemporary pop culture as well as Cree traditions.
The mural is expected to take a week and a half to complete.