EDMONTON -- With many people looking for ways to pass the time during the pandemic, Mission Fun and Games has come up with a way for families to get access to puzzles and games.

The St. Albert business had to close its door to the public, but improvised with an entertainment drive-thru.

"They pull up into the designated spot and then an employee comes out with their order," said owner John Engel.

While curbside service isn't unique for any business these days, Engel has taken it one step further.

Customers start by placing an order over the phone. When it’s ready, they drive to the store and walk up to the window and tap with a debit or credit card to pay. Then they proceed to the drive-thru, built from an old sea can, where an employee pushes the purchase with a hockey stick on the conveyer belt to the customer, while maintaining a distance of eight feet.

"It seemed like the most natural way to be using. It's a Canadian hockey stick, it's six foot so it's regulation," said Engel with a laugh.

According to Engel, the entire transaction takes as little as seven minutes. Good news for those looking for a new board game, or perhaps a puzzle.

“I think 5 out of every 8 items that we pull for an order whether it's curbside or for shipping, is a puzzle," Engel said.

You can reach Mission Fun and Games by phone at (780) 459-1055.