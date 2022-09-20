Thousands of EPSB student out with 'respiratory illness'

Edmonton Public Schools says more than 6,800 students are home sick with a respiratory illness.

The board sent a letter home to parents last week.

“That term, respiratory illness, I’ve received a lot of phone calls from parents saying ‘What is this? Is this COVID? Do you know if it’s COVID?’” said board chair Trisha Estabrooks.

“That’s the language that AHS has asked us to use in the letter. We’re not health officials. This is us still navigating this pandemic. This is the language of AHS, and this is the language we have to use.”

Schools no longer receive daily updates from Alberta Health Services about infection rates. Estabrooks is encouraging parents to let schools know about positive cases, and to keep kids home when they’re sick.

“If your kid is sick, keep them home. It’s just no longer acceptable, and it hasn’t been for a couple of years now to send your child to school if they’re sick.”

EPSB has about 109,000 students.