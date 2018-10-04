Sixteen charges have been laid against three people in the wake of an Edmonton Police Service investigation that uncovered a vehicle identification number (VIN) cloning operation.

VIN cloning is using a VIN from a legally registered vehicle to hide a stolen or salvaged vehicle, then using the VIN to create documents used to sell or register the stolen vehicle, turning it into a “clone” of the legitimate vehicle.

Officers with the EPS Auto Theft Unit searched a property in the Hamptons neighbourhood and a business in the area of 121A Street and 121 Avenue on Sept. 27, 2018.

At the business, police found a vehicle cloning operation and seized two vehicles: a stolen 2008 BMW X6 and a stolen and cloned 2008 Mercedes ML55.

Officers also recovered a number of other vehicles linked to the operation, including: two stolen 2014 Range Rovers (one of which was cloned), two stolen and clones 2016 Dodge Ram 1500s and a stolen 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

When the home was searched, police seized 269 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $27,000, and marijuana, cash and evidence stemming from the cloning operation.

Police said the recovered property is worth about $400,000.

A total of 16 charges had been laid as part of the investigation, and more are pending.

Lindy Belloc, 42, and Idrissa Diarra, 38, are jointly charged with a number of counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and uttering forged documents. Diarra has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Alemar Villegas, 32, has been charged with uttering a forged document and possession of a controlled substance.

Warning for those on the market for a vehicle

EPS had a warning for Edmontonians considering buying a used vehicle in the wake of this case.

“If you’re purchasing a used vehicle, it’s important to ask questions, especially when buying from a private seller,” Det. Mark Kassian, with the EPS Auto Theft Unit said in a statement. “Ask questions in relation to the vehicle’s owner history. Ask to see original documentation and service records. Lastly, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Police shared some tips for those looking to buy a used vehicle to keep in mind:

Police suggested potential buyers examine the public VIN plate, and compare it to the one on the vehicle’s registration, and check the manufacturer’s label on the driver’s door or door frame. There is a problem if the label is missing or scratched out. Ask for proof of ownership and identification from the seller, and compare photo ID to the name on the registration document, and record the seller’s driver’s licence number and contact information on the bill of sale. Search for the VIN through the Canadian Police Information Centre website – the check is free, and will tell you to contact police if there’s an issue with the VIN. Consider using online services such as CARFAX or CARPROOF. Google the VIN, if a vehicle is listed for sale in another province or country, the listing could appear on Google, which may indicate a vehicle was cloned. Seek a Vehicle Information Report (VIR) through a registry agent, which will notify you of any liens, the vehicle registration history and the vehicle’s status in Alberta. Bring a friend who can witness the transaction and corroborate any discussions with the seller. Question low sale prices, and ask why it might be low. Complete cash transactions at a financial institution. Keep records of the transaction.

Anyone with details on this is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).