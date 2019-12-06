Three children, two adults dead after house fire near Mayerthorpe
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 2:54PM MST
EDMONTON -- Three children and two adults died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton Thursday.
Firefighters and police responded to a fire in Rochfort Bridge, a community approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, at approximately 4 p.m. The home was destroyed in the fire, police said.
On Friday at 1:30 a.m., Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services told Mayerthorpe RCMP one person had been found dead, and after a more extensive search at 9 a.m., four more bodies were located.
RCMP said the victims are believed to be three children and two adults.
The fire is under investigation.