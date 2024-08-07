Three-on-three ball hockey tournament returns to Ice District
The second annual Ice District Classic hockey tournament is coming back to Fan Park as part of the Oilers Entertainment Group's (OEG) 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series.
Teams will consist of 10 players of all ages and skill levels. Each team will play at least five three-on-three games for 30 minutes with 10-minute periods from Aug. 16 to 18.
According to a release from OEG Sports and Entertainment, this year's tournament will feature three 100 x 40 foot ball hockey rinks with NHL-sized boards with gates and netting, beer gardens and local food trucks.
The event is free for spectators, however there is limited viewing space. Guests planning on watching are encouraged to bring their own chairs and arrive early.
Players can register online as an entire team or sign up individually.
Here is the schedule for the Ice District Classic:
- Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the event or other 2024 Summer Solstice events, visit the Ice District website.
