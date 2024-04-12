EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Thursday wildfire in Strathcona County under investigation

    Wildfire burned 10 hectares of land in Strathcona County on April 12, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) Wildfire burned 10 hectares of land in Strathcona County on April 12, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The cause of a wildfire in Strathcona County on Thursday is under investigation.

    Firefighters were called to an acreage subdivision in the area of Township Road 540 and Range Road 212 around 3 p.m.

    It took crews about two hours to bring the fire under control.

    Strathcona County officials say 10 hectares burned in the fire.

    No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

    Strathcona County currently has a fire advisory in place.

    Permit holders must call 780-464-8464 or text “BURN” to 587-340-3696 immediately before burning to make sure they can burn. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

    A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News