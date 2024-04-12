Thursday wildfire in Strathcona County under investigation

The cause of a wildfire in Strathcona County on Thursday is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to an acreage subdivision in the area of Township Road 540 and Range Road 212 around 3 p.m.

It took crews about two hours to bring the fire under control.

Strathcona County officials say 10 hectares burned in the fire.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Strathcona County currently has a fire advisory in place.

Permit holders must call 780-464-8464 or text “BURN” to 587-340-3696 immediately before burning to make sure they can burn.