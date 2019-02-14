Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: Feb 14
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 9:11AM MST
It's shaping up to be the coldest Valentine's Day of the 2000s.
In fact, you have to go back 40 years for a Feb 14th COLDER than today.
The past four years were all ABOVE ZERO in Edmonton on Valentine's Day.
The last time Edmonton had a Feb 14 with a high BELOW zero was 2014 (high of -5).
The coldest Feb 14 of the 2000s (prior to today) was 2009 with a high of -11.
1980 (high of -14) was the last time it was as cold as we're expecting it to be today.
AND...1979 was the last Valentine's Day COLDER than this year. It hit a high of -24 that year.
Sunny and a high near -15 in Edmonton today. Closer to the -17 to -20 range outside the city.
Wind might pick up a BIT this afternoon. If it does...we'll get -25'ish wind chills.
Snow moves into southern Alberta early Friday.
The Edmonton region will likely get some light snow starting Friday afternoon and carrying through the day Saturday.
1-4cm is possible by early Sunday.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind this morning.
Wind becoming 10-15km/h this afternoon.
High: -15
Evening - Clear in the evening. Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: -21
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day flurries.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -17
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -16
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -16
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -16
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -12