It's shaping up to be the coldest Valentine's Day of the 2000s.

In fact, you have to go back 40 years for a Feb 14th COLDER than today.

The past four years were all ABOVE ZERO in Edmonton on Valentine's Day.

The last time Edmonton had a Feb 14 with a high BELOW zero was 2014 (high of -5).

The coldest Feb 14 of the 2000s (prior to today) was 2009 with a high of -11.

1980 (high of -14) was the last time it was as cold as we're expecting it to be today.

AND...1979 was the last Valentine's Day COLDER than this year. It hit a high of -24 that year.

Sunny and a high near -15 in Edmonton today. Closer to the -17 to -20 range outside the city.

Wind might pick up a BIT this afternoon. If it does...we'll get -25'ish wind chills.

Snow moves into southern Alberta early Friday.

The Edmonton region will likely get some light snow starting Friday afternoon and carrying through the day Saturday.

1-4cm is possible by early Sunday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind this morning.

Wind becoming 10-15km/h this afternoon.

High: -15

Evening - Clear in the evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -21

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12