Tigers bounce back to tie series with Rebels after 3-1 Saturday night win

Medicine Hat rebounded from a heart-breaking double overtime defeat Friday night with a bounce-back 3-1 victory over Red Deer Saturday night at Co-Op Place.

The victory knotted the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Here's tonight's Game Recap as the series moves to the Peavy Mart Centrium next week!

Gavin McKenna scored a goal and added two assists, while Reid Andresen and Cayden Lindstrom also scored for the Tigers.

Ollie Josephson scored for the Rebels.

The Rebels fell behind 3-0 after two, then stormed back in the third. They outshot Medicine Hat 18-3 but only Josephson was able to solve Tiger goaltender Zach Zahara.

Red Deer outshot Medicine Hat 31-26 on the night.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Red Deer. Game 4 is Wednesday, with both starting at 7 p.m.

Game 5 returns to Medicine Hat Friday night.

With files from The Canadian Press.