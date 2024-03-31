EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Tigers bounce back to tie series with Rebels after 3-1 Saturday night win

    The Medicine Hat Tigers bounced back Saturday to defeat the Red Deer Rebels 3-1, tying their best-of-seven series at a game apiece. (Photo: X@tigershockey) The Medicine Hat Tigers bounced back Saturday to defeat the Red Deer Rebels 3-1, tying their best-of-seven series at a game apiece. (Photo: X@tigershockey)

    Medicine Hat rebounded from a heart-breaking double overtime defeat Friday night with a bounce-back 3-1 victory over Red Deer Saturday night at Co-Op Place.

    The victory knotted the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

    Gavin McKenna scored a goal and added two assists, while Reid Andresen and Cayden Lindstrom also scored for the Tigers.

    Ollie Josephson scored for the Rebels.

    The Rebels fell behind 3-0 after two, then stormed back in the third. They outshot Medicine Hat 18-3 but only Josephson was able to solve Tiger goaltender Zach Zahara.

    Red Deer outshot Medicine Hat 31-26 on the night.

    Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Red Deer. Game 4 is Wednesday, with both starting at 7 p.m.

    Game 5 returns to Medicine Hat Friday night.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News