EDMONTON -- Toilet paper supplies at stores across Edmonton seem to be disappearing quickly, as people stock up on supplies and brace for the coronavirus.

Photos of empty shelves in stores where rows of toilet paper normally would have been are circulating on social media.

There is no hope for mankind. It’s a respiratory disease folks. You don’t breath out of your ass. Superstore is now out of toilet paper. Costco is out. #yeg #virus #coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/MLEsaJFqmx — Joe Chowaniec Images (@JoeisCranky) March 7, 2020

NO toilet paper @Costco yellowhead Edmonton and paper towel is at a minimum! — Able Seaman Darren Priske Ret'd (@DarrenDnd6169) March 7, 2020

531 people walked (ran, jostled and pushed) into Edmonton South Costco in the first 1/2 hour this morning.



All of them looking for toilet paper. #ToiletPaperEmergency — Momofthehour �� (@TheMomoftheHour) March 7, 2020

Alberta currently has two presumptive cases of COVID-19—an Edmonton area man in his 40s and a Calgary woman in her 50s.

The toilet paper panic is happening around the globe, with some retailers taking drastic action to limit the number of toilet paper rolls each person can buy.

Australian supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles both began limiting toilet paper purchases to four packs per person this week. Costco Australia is also restricting how much toilet tissue, disinfectant, milk, eggs and rice each customer can buy.

In the United States, Kroger says it is capping individual purchases of "sanitization, cold and flu-related products," while Home Depot is curbing the number of face masks in single orders placed online and in stores.

With files from CTV News.ca and CNN.