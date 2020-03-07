EDMONTON -- Toilet paper supplies at stores across Edmonton seem to be disappearing quickly, as people stock up on supplies and brace for the coronavirus.

Photos of empty shelves in stores where rows of toilet paper normally would have been are circulating on social media.

The toilet paper section at 17th street Walmart... from r/Edmonton

Alberta currently has two presumptive cases of COVID-19—an Edmonton area man in his 40s and a Calgary woman in her 50s.

The toilet paper panic is happening around the globe, with some retailers taking drastic action to limit the number of toilet paper rolls each person can buy.

Australian supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles both began limiting toilet paper purchases to four packs per person this week. Costco Australia is also restricting how much toilet tissue, disinfectant, milk, eggs and rice each customer can buy.

In the United States, Kroger says it is capping individual purchases of "sanitization, cold and flu-related products," while Home Depot is curbing the number of face masks in single orders placed online and in stores.

With files from CTV News.ca and CNN.