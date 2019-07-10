It’s setting up to be a stormy afternoon and evening in central Alberta with the potential for all types of severe weather, including storms that MIGHT produce a tornado.

The highest chance of severe storms will be over areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer and east to Lloydminster. The highest risk for storms that might produce a tornado is in east-central Alberta this afternoon and early this evening.

Not all areas in the risk zone will see severe weather. In fact, most areas will get missed (that’s just the nature of storms). However, areas that DO get severe storms will have large hail (possibly larger than golf balls) and gusts over 100km/h.

Conditions will be monitored through the day and Environment and Climate Change Canada will issue Warnings and Watches as the situation develops. You can check on those alerts with the CTV Edmonton Weather App.

You can view the a full technical discussion on today’s severe weather setup by the forecasters at the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre.