Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton

A tornado warning that had been issued for a group of communities southwest of Edmonton has ended.

Early this evening, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Yellowhead County, Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin, including O'Chiese First Nation 203 Reserve, Sunchild First Nation, Brazeau Dam, Alder Flats, Winfield, Minnow Lake, Wolf Lake, Cynthia and Elk River.

The area is still under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 7:39 p.m.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on severe thunderstorms in the area that could produce baseball-sized hail along with damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.