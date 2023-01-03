'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL game

Former Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"At first, you think it's a typical injury," he told CTV News on Tuesday. "But then, once you saw some of the emotions, the guys' faces that were actually there, you realize it was pretty severe and a lot more serious than your typical knee injury or something like that.

"It really is tough to watch."

After a seemingly routine play, Hamlin fell to the ground and received medical treatment on the field for nearly 20 minutes.

The Bills said he suffered a cardiac arrest and that his heartbeat was restored on the field before Hamlin was transferred to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

"Interesting to see that [Hamlin] was able to get up after the collision so that in many cases ruled out an acute concussion that would've created a loss of consciousness, but when he passed out, you think about a number of things: whether it would be a head injury or a cardiovascular collapse," Dr. Randy Gregg, a former Edmonton Oilers defenceman, told CTV News.

"I'm certainly not a cardiologist, but there is a situation where the heartbeat has a certain rhythm to it and if there is contact at a certain point in the heartbeat, the heart will stop."

'IT'S TRAGIC TO SEE'

Steele, who played eight seasons in the CFL and won a Grey Cup in Edmonton, said he would pray before every game to finish it healthy.

"So many things that can go wrong. So many types of different injuries and situations that can come about and put your body in harm's way," Steele said.

"I look back at my career and think, 'Wow, I can't believe I actually did this for a living,' just because of how violent it is."

Steele says players are aware of the health risks involved with professional football, but he hopes this incident is a one-off and that Hamlin pulls through.

"It's terrible to see, it's tragic to see and God forbid this doesn't end well."