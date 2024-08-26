Traffic delays expected as police conduct motorcade escort type training

EDMONTON
    Police are warning drivers of potential traffic delays in parts of the province on Monday.

    The Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service and Alberta RCMP will be doing training where police vehicles and motorcycles will drive in formation to simulate a motorcade escort.

    The training will happen in Edmonton and parts of rural Alberta.

    Police vehicles that have emergency lights activated have the right of way and drivers are reminded to pull off to the right side of the road and follow any direction given by officers.

