Traffic redirected after pedestrian collision in northeast Edmonton
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 5:16PM MST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash at 128 Avenue and 66 Street on Dec. 2, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A pedestrian sustained a serious head injury in a crash at 128 Avenue and 66 Street Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton police asked rush-hour motorists to avoid the area as they investigated.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.
Paramedics took the woman to hospital.
Any witnesses were asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.