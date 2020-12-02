EDMONTON -- A pedestrian sustained a serious head injury in a crash at 128 Avenue and 66 Street Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton police asked rush-hour motorists to avoid the area as they investigated.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital.

Any witnesses were asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.