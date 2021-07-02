EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were able to contain a spill of tar oil – also known as liquid asphalt – after a trail derailment southwest of Lacombe, Alta., Friday evening.

At around 8:15 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they received a 911 call of a train derailing along Highway 2A near Range Road 270A, between Township Road 401 and 402.

Initial reports suggested several oil-carrying cars were leaking and that there was possibly a fire at the scene, Mounties said.

Crews soon determined there was no fire and that 23 train cars had derailed, four of which were carrying liquid asphalt.

According to police, only one car leaked while the other cars carrying liquid asphalt remained intact.

Lacombe County said approximately 32,000 litres of liquid asphalt was released.

No one was injured by the derailment but one home was evacuated as a precaution. The homeowners were able to return by Saturday morning.

“It was determined one railcar carrying asphalt was leaking product,” said Andy Cummings, manager of media relations for CP Rail. “That spill has been contained.”

The derailment caused Highway 2A to be closed to traffic. Officials remain on scene and expect Highway 2A to be blocked to motorists for several more hours Saturday as crews continue cleanup and their investigation.

According to CP Rail, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.