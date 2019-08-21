The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project is once again under construction.

Contractors have been given the green light to hire workers and develop detailed plans, the company announced Wednesday.

“Clearly this Project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years," President and CEO Ian Anderson said in the statement. "With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to."

Construction work along the pipeline route will begin soon, including the Edmonton area and the right-of-way between Edmonton and Edson. Work at the Burnaby Terminal and on land at Westridge Marine Terminal will resume immediately.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi spoke in Sherwood Park Wednesday. He said the future of the oil sector is important to all Canadians.

"Getting it built and in service, something that the company anticipates will happen by mid-2022, will help get access to new buyers and a fair price for our oil products," Sohi said.

Ottawa approved the expansion for a second time in June, nine months after the federal court of appeal withdrew the original approval.

Trans Mountain President and CEO Ian Anderson told CTV News Edmonton at the time that construction could begin as early as September.

On Tuesday, Alberta's Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced that the province is extending the curtailment of oil production until December 2020. She said a lack of pipeline capacity meant curtailment must continue.