EDMONTON -- The Trans Mountain pipeline was shut down on Saturday after a spill that released between 940 and 1,195 barrels of oil in Abbotsford, B.C., or the equivalent of between one and two rail tanker cars.

The company believes a fitting on a one-inch diameter pipe connected to the main pipeline failed.

Trans Mountain is working with local authorities and Indigenous groups, the Canada Energy Regulator, the Transportation Safety Board, and B.C.’s environment minister to get the pipeline up and running by Sunday.