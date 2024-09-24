TransEd employee hospitalized after collision involving LRT and semi

One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 75 Street and Whitemud Drive around 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service says the semi turned right against a red light onto 75 Street and was hit by the train.

Part of the LRT derailed as a result of the crash.

One person in the train was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) confirmed the victim is an employee of TransEd, the company that operates the Valley Line Southeast LRT.

The off ramp from Whitemud Drive onto 66/75 Street was closed after the crash as police investigated.

An LRT and a semi were involved in a crash at 75 Street and Whitemud Drive on Sept. 24, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Transit Service said replacement bus service was running between Mill Woods and Bonnie Doon stops on Valley Line Southeast.

LRT service continued from Bonnie Doon to the 102 Street stops.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident," ETS said in a written statement.

"We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders who attended the scene. The City and TransEd are working together, along with the Edmonton Police Service as they investigate the incident."

ETS says since the Valley Line Southeast began operating on Nov. 4, 2023, there have been 18 crashes between a vehicle and a train, and five crashes between a pedestrian or cyclist and a train.

So far this year, there has been one crash on the Metro and Capital lines.

There were no crashes on the Metro or Capital lines in 2023.

Sept. 23 to 27 is rail safety week in Canada.

The city has tips for staying safe around LRT lines on its website.