

The Canadian Press





CAMROSE, Alta. - The Transportation Safety Board says one person is dead following a small airplane crash near Camrose, Alta.

It says a team is investigating the crash that happened at about 4:45 p.m. mountain time on Friday.

The safety board says the privately-operated plane crashed shortly after takeoff in an area about 46 kilometres east of Camrose.

It says the plane, a Piper PA-18, caught fire in the crash.

The board did not provide any details on the identity of the pilot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.