Transportation Safety Board says one dead in small aircraft crash in Alberta
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:37AM MDT
CAMROSE, Alta. - The Transportation Safety Board says one person is dead following a small airplane crash near Camrose, Alta.
It says a team is investigating the crash that happened at about 4:45 p.m. mountain time on Friday.
The safety board says the privately-operated plane crashed shortly after takeoff in an area about 46 kilometres east of Camrose.
It says the plane, a Piper PA-18, caught fire in the crash.
The board did not provide any details on the identity of the pilot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.