EDMONTON -- Three men accused of robbing an Edmonton hotel at gunpoint last week were caught by police within hours.

According to police, three masked men entered a hotel near 127 Avenue and 120 Street on Sept. 28 around 1 a.m., armed with bear spray and a semi-automatic rifle.

While two of the robbers threatened patrons and staff, the third stole a “large quantity” of cash.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers on patrol saw a truck driving dangerously near 129 Avenue and 113A Street.

When it parked a few blocks over, the people inside fled on foot.

Officers chased down the driver, and used canine help to find his co-accused.

Justin Sutherland, 33, Joshua Gauthier, 21, and Josiah Quinn, 27, face 65 charges together.

All three are being kept in police custody.

The trio have been known to live in Edmonton and Calgary.