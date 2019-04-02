The truck stolen from a Red Deer family staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Edmonton was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

The Burkes came to Edmonton in January after 10-year-old Julianna was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Even though the family uses the Ronald McDonald House shuttle to get to the Stollery Children’s Hospital four to five times a week for Julianna’s treatment, the Burkes would need their own vehicle to take her to her “adventures.”

“We go to the mall, Big Al’s Aquarium, Petland, the swimming pool, restaurants,” Julianna told CTV News.

The Dodge RAM 3500 was recovered by EPS at an apartment complex in the Whyte Avenue area between 5 and 6 p.m., Mike Burke told CTV News. The truck is currently in the shop for window repairs.

“We’re really happy to have the truck back," Burke said. "We’re happy that it came back in better condition that I expected it to be. Julianna is really, really happy now that we can continue with our Edmonton adventures.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg