A handful of protesters stationed themselves outside of a campaign event held by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Edmonton Thursday.

The protesters, wearing yellow vests and waving signs with messages like “Wake Up Save Canada,” were outside of the Arts Barns building on Whyte Avenue, where Trudeau was set to speak around 5 p.m.

There was also a small group of climate change protesters present outside of the venue from the environmental advocacy group Extinction Rebellion.

But the protesters were outnumbered by the dozens of people waiting to get into the venue to hear Trudeau speak at 5:30 p.m.

Trudeau arrived on a new plane when he flew to Edmonton Thursday, after a wing was damaged at the airport in Victoria.

A media bus drove under one of the plane's wings on the tarmac Wednesday.

The party will be using an Air Transat plane until further notice.

It was a busy Day 2 of the campaign for Trudeau, who spoke in Kamloops, B.C. and on Vancouver Island earlier in the day.

Trudeau’s Edmonton speech means he’s missing the first federal party leaders debate hosted by Maclean’s and CityTV in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Green Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were all set to take part in the debate.

With files from The Canadian Press