Red Deer RCMP said two suspects were arrested, and officers were searching for additional suspects, after shots were reportedly fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood late Thursday night.

Reports indicated the shots rang out at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the incident took place at an apartment building at 59 Street and 55 Avenue.

A number of units in the building, nearby homes and vehicles were damaged by bullets, but no bystanders were injured.

Officers arrested two individuals, a 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, at the scene, and searched for a number of other suspects seen fleeing the area. It’s believed one of those suspects may have been wounded in the incident.

BREAKING: Red Deer RCMP are on scene investigating an incident. Witnesses in the area say shots were fired. Mounties have blocked off 60th street at 55th ave. Two back-alleys also blocked off.

RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. Suspects still at large. No danger to the public. Calling it an isolated incident. Mounties believe a person or individuals may be injured. The extent, not known. Call came in before 11 PM Thursday.

RCMP are still investigating, and called it a targeted incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.