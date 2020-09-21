EDMONTON -- Boyle RCMP has charged two men following a shooting at a home on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement on Sept. 7.

The victim, an adult man, was sent to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Firearms and ammunition were found at the home the shooting took place at, according to police.

Guy Edward Delorme, 30, of the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault with a weapon

Disguise with intent

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Theft of motor vehicle

Brendan Christopher Dion, 30, of Edmonton was charged with:

Attempted murder

Unauthorized possession

Disguise with intent

Breach of a release order

Both men are currently in custody and are expected to appear in the Boyle Provincial Court on Sept. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle RCMP at 780-689-4081 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.