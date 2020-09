EDMONTON -- Two men were killed in a crash with a semi near Drayton Valley on Thursday.

RCMP say it appears a pick-up truck carrying the men veered into the oncoming lane of Highway 22 between 50 Avenue and Highway 520 around 2:30 a.m.

They died on scene.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Police were investigating, and expected to have the area closed to traffic until Thursday at noon.