

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 19, west of Nisku, Tuesday night.

Around 5:10 p.m., Leduc and Devon RCMP were called to a crash near Highway 19 and Range Road 261, where an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu and a westbound Chrysler Neon collided.

Both drivers—a 56-year-old man from New Sarepta, and a 45-year-old man from Thorsby—died on scene.

They were the only occupants of the vehicles. No other injuries occurred.

Highway 19 was closed until 10 p.m. to allow for an investigation and road clearing.

RCMP continue to look into the cause of the crash.