Two Edmonton bars have been fined thousands of dollars after pleading guilty to overcrowding charges.

The city said the Nyala Lounge (98 Street and 108 Avenue) and Hudsons on Whyte were both charged with overcrowding.

Nyala Lounge was charged due to an incident of overcrowding dating back to March 5, 2017. The bar pleaded guilty to the charge on July 17, 2018 and was fined $3,000. Owner Mulugeta Tesfay was also fined $2,000.

Hudsons was charged due to an incident on April 12, 2017, the night of an Oilers playoff game.

The bar pleaded guilty to the charge on May 14, and was fined $7,000.

The two businesses are the first to be convicted of overcrowding in the city this year.

Edmonton Fire Rescue sets occupant loads, and they are monitored by Edmonton police, the Public Safety Compliance Team and fire officials during routine inspections.

In 2017, fire prevention officers carried out 176 night patrols, and the Public Safety Team conducted 106 inspections.

Businesses can face fines of up to $100,000 for a first overcrowding offence, and up to $500,000 for subsequent violations. The fine is determined by the Alberta Provincial Court.