EDMONTON -- Two men are in custody in connection with a carjacking that took place in Villeneuve early Monday, according to RCMP.

Mounties were called to an armed robbery in the hamlet, northwest of Edmonton, at 5:42 a.m. They heard shots were fired by the suspects, who then stole a vehicle near Highway 44 and Township Road 544 and drove away.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured, police said.

After the stolen vehicle became "disabled" the suspects fled on foot, according to RCMP. One was arrested near the stolen vehicle and the other was tracked down by a police dog.

RCMP say the area has been contained and there continues to be a large police presence including an RCMP helicopter.

People in the area are being asked to remain in their homes while police investigate.