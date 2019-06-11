

Traffic was opened in all directions on Highway 16A after a collision from earlier in the day was cleared.

RCMP asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20 Tuesday afternoon after Parkland RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at 12:29 p.m.

A southbound pickup truck reportedly collided with an SUV traveling eastbound on the highway.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to an Edmonton hospital by STARS air ambulance. The female passenger was transported to hospital via ground ambulance.

The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 16A was diverted until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.