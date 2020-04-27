EDMONTON -- A fire in a west-Edmonton apartment complex sent two people to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at Spanish Villa at 9424 149 Street was called in shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters on scene told CTV News Edmonton.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of a window on the back side of the multi-storey building and began attacking the blaze from both sides.

"It was so raging – it was so huge – it looked like it was going to burn the whole apartment," said resident Gugan Bakshlamurthy.

"So, so scary."

The blaze was contained to a couple of suites in the complex. Crews were still working to fully extinguish it at 10 a.m.

Investigators are on scene determining the cause of the fire.