A U-Haul cube van crashed into a south Edmonton memorabilia shop early Tuesday morning moments before the group of thieves entered the store and came away with gold and silver coins, and Second World War collectibles.

Surveillance footage obtained by CTV News shows the large vehicle crashing through the front of South Edmonton Coin and Currency, and three thieves smashing shelves and stuffing bags with merchandise.

The two owners don’t know how much was stolen, but are mostly frustrated by the mess and damage the crash caused.

“At the end of the day, it’s very little dollar amount stolen comparative to the damage caused,” one of the owners, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV News. “It’s more the frustration of the repairs and cleaning everything up that really makes you upset.”

The front of the store is being boarded up and the plan is to reopen Wednesday.

“It’s just a matter of fixing the window and a few damaged showcases and we’ll be back up and running like normal,” he said.

Police are investigating, but no suspects are in custody.

