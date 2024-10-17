EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Uber analogy for continuing care does not mean more privatization: Alberta premier

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to dignitaries after turning the sod on the new Calgary Flames arena in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to dignitaries after turning the sod on the new Calgary Flames arena in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh)
    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her plan to "Uber-ize" and replace the province's online continuing care directory is aimed at making it easier for patients to navigate, and the analogy shouldn't be taken too far.

    It comes a day after Smith announced at a continuing care conference she aims to create a new platform that works much like the ride-hailing and food delivery service.

    It's part of the provincial government's health-care system overhaul that will see the responsibility for continuing care shift from the Health Ministry to Seniors and Social Services.

    Smith's Uber analogy sparked concern from public health care advocates and the Opposition NDP that further privatization plans are afoot.

    Smith says there are no plans to change the current provision model.

    Alberta Health Services currently offers an online directory that allows Albertans to search for spaces by name, location and type of care, but Smith says there's a demand for more transparency to make sure all vacant spaces are posted.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024

