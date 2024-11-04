Oilers game Monday night will air on Amazon Prime, not Sportsnet

If you click on Sportsnet tonight to watch the Edmonton Oilers game like you always do, you won't see Leon Draisaitl and company at 6:30 p.m. MT.

That's because the game against the New Jersey Devils will be one of four Oilers games to air on Amazon Prime during the 2024-25 regular season.

Amazon got a piece of the NHL's TV package as part of a two-year deal with the league and Rogers and created Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada.

To watch, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription – but not a Sportsnet subscription within Prime, as Sportsnet will not broadcast this game – and have to download the Prime app on your streaming device or watch on their website.

Adnan Virk co-hosts Prime Monday Night Hockey and Oilers legend Mark Messier is part of a rotating team of panelists. John Forslund is the play-by-play announcer. For more information on all the announcers and analysts, click here.

Prime will also broadcast the Oilers games against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 18, the Florida Panthers on Dec. 16 and the Los Angeles Kings on April 14.