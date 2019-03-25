

Another candidate running for the United Conservative Party has stepped down. Eva Kiryakos admits to making racist and transphobic comments on social media, and said she wanted to share the comments herself, before someone else did.

Kiryakos, who was the UPC candidate for Calgary-South East, announced on Sunday night that she is stepping down. She says someone was threatening to release the damaging comments.

“I’ve been getting threats from someone who wants to release images of things I’ve said or commented on in the past,” Kiryakos said in a pre-recorded video statement. “At first I was scared of this person. Scared that my fellow candidates would be affected.”

In one of the exchanges, Kiryakos blamed Muslim refugees for a “rape crisis” in Germany, another exchange included a debate about transgender washrooms.

“The possibility of a grown man sharing a washroom with a little girl is to me, a perversion,” Kiryakos said. “I used the term ‘alternative lifestyle’, because people I engaged with on Twitter used those words, so I repeated them back. I voiced my honest opinion, and yes, I asked if the NDP had an agenda.”

The UCP has not responded to CTV’s request for comment.

Last week, the UCP candidate for Calgary-Mountain View also stepped down after reports that she used white supremacist language.

In a message obtained by the left-leaning publication Press Progress, Caylan Ford reportedly said that “white people are being replaced in their homelands”. They also quote her saying there is a double standard between Islamic and white terrorists after a 2017 terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.