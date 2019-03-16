The United Conservative Party says it will spend $10 million to create the Big Island Provincial Park in southwest Edmonton if elected.

The park would be located within the Woodbend-Big Island Natural Area, along the river in the southwest between Anthony Henday Drive and the Town of Devon.

“The North Saskatchewan River Valley is a magnificent natural treasure and fabulous recreational asset,” UCP Leader Jason Kenney said in a statement.

“The valley must be conserved as a lasting legacy for future generations. Action is needed now to protect it from industrial and residential development and growth pressure.”

The UCP said it would work with other levels of government and regional municipalities and First Nations on the project.

It would also commit $300,000 per year for park maintenance and development, and support development of a 100-kilometre valley trail system between Devon and Fort Saskatchewan.