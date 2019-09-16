Edmonton police are investigating a graffiti spree in the west end over the weekend.

Police were called to the McQueen neighbourhood at 2 a.m. Officers were told a group of females and one male tagged approximately 25 traffic signs, garages, vehicles, fences and dumpsters between 108 Avenue and 146 Street and 109 Avenue and 144 Street.

Surveillance video provided to CTV News Edmonton shows a group of females walking through a McQueen alley Saturday night, but police have not confirmed these are the taggers.

Jon Eisenzimmer told CTV News Edmonton he saw that group—seven females and one male—tagging by his house.

"I asked them if they were the ones tagging and the guy said, 'Yeah,'" Eisenzimmer said.

"Weird how they would just keep on doing it even though I was talking to one of them."

His father, Randy, said: "The people that did this, are they remorseful for it? I don’t know. You know, they're not out here cleaning it up."

Anyone with information about this graffiti spree is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Jay Rosove