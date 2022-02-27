Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor

Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) says purchasing Russian-made alcoholic beverages benefits Russia's economy.

Liquor Depot Canada, Ace, and Wine and Beyond have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that they have taken the step to remove Russian-made products from their stores.

"We call on members in both the Alberta Gaming. Liquor, and Cannabis Commission and Government of Alberta (AGLC) to immediately cease the sales of all Russian vodka in all Alberta liquor stores which directly support Vladimir Putin's criminal regime," said Orysia Boychuk, UCC-APC president, in a statement.

"AGLC is considering its options and will provide further updates as soon as possible," the regulator said in a statement to CTV News on Friday.

At a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony in Calgary on Friday, Premier Jason Kenney said he directed the AGLC to explore the possibility of removing imported Russian alcohol and see if there were any other ways to "impede Russian exports commerce from this province."

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the AGLC again on Sunday for an update.

Other provinces have already pulled Russian alcoholic products from store shelves, including Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, B.C., and Manitoba.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with coordinated missile strikes that were followed by a ground assault in the western, northern, and southern regions of the country.

The congress is calling for the following products to be removed from store shelves:

Russian Standard

Russian Standard Moscow Mule

Green Mark Vodka

Beluga Vodka

Ruskova Raspberry Vodka

Ruskova Vodka

Vodka Tundra Authentic

Ruskova Elderflower

Moskovskaya

Baltica 7 Beer

Ruskova Citron

Ruskova Orange and Pineapple

Beluga Allure Vodka

Beluga Celebration

Moskovskaya Pink

Beluga Transatlantic Vodka

Beluga Gold Vodka

With files from CTV News Calgary's Timm Bruch