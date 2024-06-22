Edmonton police warn of violent sex offender's release

Edmonton police are warning people of Saturday's release of a violent sex offender from custody.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) gave the alert Saturday morning in a news release it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Darrell Gauthier will commit another offence following his release into the community.

Gauthier, 38, will be living in Edmonton.

Police said Gauthier has physically hurt his victims before and that he "victimized an adolescent female in a sexual manner" and used weapons to assault men and security officers.

He is under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, staying inside the city limits and not being around children under 16.

EPS asks anyone with information of potential breaches of conditions or concerning behaviour by Gauthier to call 780-423-4567.