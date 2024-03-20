Ukrainian newcomer waiting for surgery after being struck by hit-and-run driver

A woman who was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday while walking her daughter to school is a Ukrainian newcomer, the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers has confirmed.

The 38-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash around 8:15 a.m. at Whyte Avenue and 97 Street.

She managed to get her six-year-old daughter out of the path of the eastbound SUV before she was hit, according to police.

The driver of the SUV also hit a stop sign before leaving the scene.

Police say they have since found the orange Dodge Journey believed to be involved in the crash, but not the driver.

Janice Krissa of the Free Store says the woman, who has been identified by the organization as Olga, has been volunteering at the store for about a year.

"Olga is a very caring mother of three. Family is very important to them. She is here in Canada with her husband, her three children, her mother and her grandmother as well," Krissa told reporters on Wednesday.

"She's very compassionate. She's been helping other newcomers with getting their life and their start here in Canada."

Krissa says Olga is now facing a long road to recovery.

"Both of her arms are broken. Her pelvis is broken. She's awaiting surgery. So her arm will have to be operated on. Her pelvis will have to be operated on. We do know that there could be a second surgery down the road, we do know that she's going to lose mobility for quite some time. And she's going to need a lot of support."

She says Olga's daughter has also been affected by the crash.

"She's very concerned about the child. We all are, because the child has witnessed something extremely traumatic."

Olga and her husband, neither of whom are fully fluent in English, are now navigating the Canadian health and legal system.

"There's a lot of challenges, a lot of barriers that they face and navigating even through the medical system," Orysia Boychuk, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council said.

"Just understanding the process and understanding what the medical physicians were even saying."

"Our role is to help support and ensure that they have some of the basics covered."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help cover the family's expenses through Olga's recovery.

"That's the number one way number one way that people can help right now," Krissa said.

"There is so much stress for this family right now, if we can alleviate some of that we will."

Olga isn't the first Ukrainian newcomer to become a victim of crime while living in Edmonton.

On April 13, 2023, Ivan Pylypchuck was stabbed while waiting for an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

He had moved to Edmonton with his family only two weeks before to escape the war in Ukraine.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $127,000 for his family's expenses while he recovered.

To date, no one has been charged in connection with the attack.

With files with CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny