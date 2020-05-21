Un-bee-lievable: MLA removes swarm of bees from vehicle
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:48PM MDT
A man returned to his parked car to find a swarm of bees inside. (Courtesy: Todd Loewen)
EDMONTON -- The MLA for Central Peace-Notley had people buzzing on Wednesday.
Todd Loewen removed a swarm of bees from a man's vehicle in Valleyview.
Honey bee swarms are very common in the spring, according to the Alberta Beekeepers Commission.
Bees leave their hives in search of food or to find a new place to build the colony.
"Keep your distance because when bees feel threatened, or the swarm is disturbed, they can sting," the commission's website warns.
If a swarm doesn't leave on its own, they recommend calling an experienced professional to remove it.
