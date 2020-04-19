Alberta Health Services is investigating the possibility that undercooked chicken may have been served at the Edmonton EXPO Centre late last week.

As many as 500 people may have dined at the centre, which is currently home to a daytime drop-in program for some of the city's most vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Still, the AHS Environmental Public Health Team has taken food samples away to be analyzed.

Officials are also working with Boyle McCauley Health Centre team to ensure amenities are available in case some illness arises.