Union highlighting ambulance shortages in Alberta

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024

Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener