EDMONTON - The first Uniqlo store in Alberta is set to open on Friday, Sept. 27 at West Edmonton Mall (WEM).

The Japanese chain, which came to Canada in 2015, says it will offer its full range of clothes for men, women and children.

Prior to this, the only Uniqlo stores in Canada were located in Ontario and British Columbia.

Uniqlo is the latest international brand to open in WEM, following stores such as Miniso, a Chinese and Japanese lifestyle retailer that opened in May 2018 and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, a designer shoe retailer that opened in June 2019.

Uniqlo is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The store is on the second floor of WEM near the Ice Palace in Phase II.