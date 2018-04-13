Dozens of new, electric buses are set to join the Edmonton Transit System fleet – paid for with funding from all three levels of government.

Amarjeet Sohi, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, Brian Mason, Alberta minister of transportation, and Mayor Don Iveson were on hand to announce the $43 million addition to public transit in Edmonton.

The joint funding will go to purchase up to 40 new electric buses for ETS.

The Government of Canada is providing more than $21.5 million for the project, from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The provincial government and the City of Edmonton are each providing about $10.8 million to the project. The provincial funds are through GreenTRIP funding.

Friday’s announcement came nearly two weeks after the federal and provincial governments signed a bilateral agreement, providing more than $3.3 billion in funding to Alberta projects over the next ten years.

Under the agreement, the City of Edmonton will receive up to $877,984,551 for the public transit system.