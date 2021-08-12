EDMONTON -- The provincial government will provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance being offered to school districts in Alberta.

In a news release, the province announced the update is scheduled for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. and will provide information about back-to-school guidance and work being completed to “protect public health in schools.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Adriana LaGrange, minister of education, are expected to be present at the update.

Edmonton Catholic schools providing all-year learning have returned to classes this week and are utilizing the COVID protocols from last year.

School trustees have said they have heard many concerns from parents about COVID-19 protocols, and what they and their children can expect for the coming year.

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) has previously said that without direct guidance from the government, students and teachers are left with a feeling of anxiousness.

According to the ATA, those feelings are only exacerbated as the province removes mandatory quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the virus and stop asymptomatic testing.

More to come…