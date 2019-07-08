Vandals damage Breton Golf Course
Breton Golf Course says two people rode ATVs onto course grounds on July 6 around 3 a.m. (Courtesy: Breton Golf Course)
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 12:07PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 12:53PM MDT
RCMP are looking for the vandals who drove all-terrain vehicles over Breton Golf Course, causing thousands of dollars in estimated damage.
Police said two people caused the damage in the early morning of July 6, around 3 a.m.
Neighbours heard the commotion and reported it to police.
Breton RCMP are asking those with information about the incident to call 780-696-3520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Breton is located about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, on Highway 616.